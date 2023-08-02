How New Yorkers Can Stop All That Annoying Spectrum Junk Mail

Spectrum sends you a lot of junk mail. Nearly every day, it seems. They don't care that you're already a customer, they're gonna send it anyway. There's always ANOTHER package you could upgrade to. "Here's how you can save money by bundling a bunch of other s%$# you don't want!!!"

Yeah... no thanks.

Oh, and it's always EXTREMELY URGENT. "OPEN IMMEDIATELY OR YOUR WHOLE FAMILY'S GONNA DIE!!!!!!!" They con you into thinking it's something important by putting all these buzzwords on the envelope. You'd think it was a notice from the IRS or something, but it's just something stupid, like "Hey bro, plz buy cable again :( "

Aren't postal workers overburdened enough as it is without having to shuffle these ridiculous notices around?

Well, luckily it's easier than I thought to opt out of all the junk mail. The whole solution was just one Google click away, so maybe it's me who's the idiot. But just in case you're someone who's been suffering through this as I have, I'm happy to pass this knowledge onto you:

HOW TO OPT OUT OF SPECTRUM JUNK MAIL

Turns out there's actually an online form you can fill out that tells Spectrum not to call, mail or come knocking on your door with sales offers. (I've never had that last one happen to me, but I can't imagine anything more horrifying.)

Whether this has any actual affect on the junk mail, it's too early to tell-- I just filled mine out this morning. But here is the link:

OPT OUT OF SPECTRUM JUNK MAIL

Happy unsubscribing!

