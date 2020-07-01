Top 5 Lawn Games for Your July 4th Get-Together [GALLERY]

This will easily be the weirdest Fourth of July we've had in a long time. We all have to be more conscious of who comes over, how close you are. what normal celebrations are canceled, etc.

for the most part, we should be fine to have a standard Fourth of July barbecue (within reason), assuming it's a small selection of people who we are confident are taking the proper precautions when out in public.

With all that's going on, what lawn games you'll play has probably been the last thing on your mind. Here's a few suggestions to get you started:.