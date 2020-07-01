Mother Nature Provides July 4th Fireworks with Lunar Eclipse

Mother Nature provides the fireworks for the 4th of July with a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Most fireworks displays are canceled for the Independence Day holiday weekend but we can still look to sky. Saturday, July 4, into the early hours of Sunday, July 5, the moon will graze Earth’s shadow to create a penumbral lunar eclipse, the first lunar eclipse visible from North America since 2019.

The eclipse will begin on July 4, at 11:07 p.m. EDT and last until 1:52 a.m. EDT. The best time to look will be around 12:30 a.m. EDT during the middle of the event, according to Earth Sky.

Look for the moon to appear low in the sky around sunset on July 4. It’ll climb highest up for the night around midnight and will shine low at dawn July 5. In other words, look for the moon to light up the sky from dusk till dawn.

A few clouds are expected throughout the night but according to Accuweather, there should be enough breaks to catch occasional glimpses of the eclipse.

Photo Credit - Accuweather

It may be difficult for some to see the eclipse. Although very observant people will notice something strange happening on the moon, without knowing an eclipse is even taking place. If you miss it, you'll have to wait until November 30th for the next change to watch the moon pass through the Earth's shadow.