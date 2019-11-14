Stevens-Swan Humane Society (SSHS) is hiring cat and dog kennel help.

If you're devoted to homeless animals, then this might be perfect for you. Those 18 and over with a caring heart can apply in person at SSHS, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica.

The kennel associate is a part-time permanent year-round position paying minimum wage. Must be available weekends and holidays with a valid NYS driver's license with the ability to lift 50 lbs.

We think it takes an extraordinary person to work at an animal shelter. There are good reasons and wrong reasons to surrender a pet, and you will see it all. You will always be tempted to bring them all home. You will bond with then and become happy and heartbroken at the same time when they're adopted. Yes, those who work in shelters are unsung heroes in our book. Thank You!

Our featured photo is of Madison, and yes, she is up for adoption.

This happy girl is Madison, she is a 7-month-old Lab mix that needs a new home. Madison is very active so she will need a home where she gets a lot of exercise and playtime. She may be a little overwhelming for young children. Madison does get along with other dogs and cats. If you are looking for a new pup to add to your family please come meet Madison.

Madison is spayed, current on vaccines, and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $120. Applications can be submitted in person after you meet the dog.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society is a non-profit animal shelter with a mission to provide food, shelter, medical care, and love to animals in need with the help of surrounding communities and caring donors. Services provided include rabies clinics and low-income spay/neuter clinics. They also offer after-death services, including cremations and burials at My Pet Cemetery.