State Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Keeseville, New York

UPDATE: This story has been updated as of 12/03/2021. Click below for updated information.

Original Story: The New York State Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union in Keeseville, New York.

The robbery happened around 10:40 am today at the location at 1716 Front Street.

A suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone who may have additional information should call New York State Police.

This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.

[This post is based on a press release and is for informational purposes only.]

