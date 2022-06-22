Authorities are investigating a robbery that took place in Clinton County.

Troopers were called to a location on Woods Falls Road/ Route 16 in the town of Mooers, New York for a report of a robbery. The initial call came in around 1:57am on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

In a written release the New York State Police says that the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim in the case was picked up by a friend and three people the victim did not know in a dark-colored sedan.

While a victim was in a car, one of the people inside the vehicle allegedly "pointed a gun at the victim and demanded their wallet and cell phone then told them to get out of the car. The victim then went to nearby residences to seek help in contacting the police."

Get our free mobile app

No physical injuries were reported. The investigation is active.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse Arguably one of the world's greatest guitarists, Joe Bonamassa played the Syracuse Landmark Theatre on March 11, 2022. Bonamassa, who grew up in Utica, NY, as Smokin' Joe Bonamassa played in Syracuse, one of his hometown cities. The show was amazing and here are 33 great photos that actually pale in comparison to the amazing sound that came out of the speakers via the guitar of Joe Bonamassa and his amazing band.

Waterfront Foundation For Custom Home In Cooperstown Looking to build a house on beautiful lake lakefront property? Here’s a chance for you to build a custom-built home on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and it's already started for you.

