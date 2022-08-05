Sawed Off Shotgun, Cash Seized After Alleged Robbery, Shots Fired in Utica

A Utica man is under arrest following two alleged events that took place on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement agencies were notified about a suspect for whom they should be looking after the Oneida County 911 center received several calls that a man was "firing a shotgun in Proctor Park" at approximately 2:30pm on August 5, 2022.

As part of the "be on the lookout" or "BOLO" information, police were provided with a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) loading...

According to the Utica Police Department (UPD), parole officers who had heard the BOLO saw a man "matching the description exit a restaurant on the 300 block of South (Street) brandishing a weapon and carrying a clear plastic box."

The parole officers saw the suspect getting into the BOLO vehicle. The driver drove eastbound on South Street and parole officers immediately notified the Utica Police Department who tried to stop the vehicle "within moments."

Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) loading...

The UPD says the driver did not stop and a chase ensued until the suspect's vehicle reached the 600 block of Bleecker Street when he pulled into the parking lot and, according to police, tried to run away. Officers immediately captured him "and took him into custody without [additional] incident."

In a written release from the UPD police say that as police "looked into the vehicle, they immediately noticed a sawed off 12 gauge shotgun lying across the front seat. Additionally they located a clear plastic box containing cash of varying denominations on the front passenger seat."

Nay Thar Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) Nay Thar Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) loading...

At the same time the Oneida County 911 call center had been notified of a robbery that had taken place minutes before the UPD was initially notified by parole officers. The robbery had taken place on the 300 block of South Street. The description of the suspect matched that of the suspect police had just taken into custody.

Police determined that the parole officers had witnessed the suspect exiting the restaurant after allegedly robbing it and stealing a box containing cash donations.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Nay Thar of Utica.

Thar now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (related to the Proctor Park incident)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (related to the Proctor Park incident)

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (related to the Proctor Park incident)

Robbery in the First Degree (related to the South Street incident)

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

