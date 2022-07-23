Can You Identify the Suspect in an Alleged Lysander Bank Robbery?

Police are asking for help from the public identifying the suspect in a bank robbery that took place in the Onondaga County village of Baldwinsville on Friday.

According to a written release from New York State Police, troopers and deputies from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene after "a white male wearing a blue surgical mask, baseball cap, and a grey camouflage zipped jacket walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed. He was last seen on foot leaving the bank and walking towards (Willett) Parkway (Radisson Development) at approximately 4:15pm on July 22, 2022.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022)

The alleged robbery took place at the NBT Bank of Baldwinsville located at 8260 Willett Parkway, near the intersection of Route 31 and Willett Parkway in Lysander, New York,

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, or with knowledge that may be helpful to the investigation, is asked to call State Police at: (315) 366.6000.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

