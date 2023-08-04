Set Phasers to STUN! Star Trek & Star Wars Unite in Sexy CNY Burlesque Show

Get ready for a night of galactic seduction!

After months of planning, two talented artists in Central New York are bringing a rare fusion of Star Trek & Star Wars in the form of a tantalizing burlesque show.

Photo by Yilmaz Akin on Unsplash Photo by Yilmaz Akin on Unsplash loading...

"Trek Wars" will occur in a galaxy not so far away -- the Palace Theatre in Syracuse, in fact -- on Saturday, August 12th.

Eerie Rottica and Gina the Machina are the masterminds behind the project, having performed burlesque together for years. Speaking about their upcoming venture, Rottica said:

The concept for the show theme emerged as a collision of interests between Gina Machina, a devoted Star Trek fan, and myself, more of a Star Wars fan. We couldn’t resist the idea of combining these iconic universes and kind of playing up this feigned rivalry. We both like both of the franchises, but we’re playing up there, like, who’s better? And thus, Trek Wars was born.

The show will double as a mini-convention for nerd culture, with various sci-fi memorabilia vendors filling out the Palace Theatre. The convention portion starts at 5pm with the burlesque show starting at 7pm.

As is the case with many of these types of events, cosplay is highly encouraged.

WHAT IS BURLESQUE?

Canva Canva loading...

There's a misconception that burlesque is just another word for stripping, and while there are similarities, they are distinct forms of entertainment. Burlesque is more of a theatrical production that often involves humor, parody, and sometimes elaborate costumes. Burlesque is generally focused on creating an atmosphere of playful and artistic entertainment.

This is still an adults-only event, however, and you must be 21 to attend. Tickets are $34, and can be purchased here.

Star Trek Icon William Shatner Goes Boating on Lake George

The Worst Moments in the ‘Star Wars’ Prequels Some people have come to love the Star Wars prequels. These moments show why we’re still not fans.