Set Phasers to STUN! Star Trek &#038; Star Wars Unite in Sexy CNY Burlesque Show

Set Phasers to STUN! Star Trek & Star Wars Unite in Sexy CNY Burlesque Show

Bryan Huff on Unsplash

Get ready for a night of galactic seduction!

After months of planning, two talented artists in Central New York are bringing a rare fusion of Star Trek & Star Wars in the form of a tantalizing burlesque show.

Photo by Yilmaz Akin on Unsplash
loading...

"Trek Wars" will occur in a galaxy not so far away -- the Palace Theatre in Syracuse, in fact -- on Saturday, August 12th.

Eerie Rottica and Gina the Machina are the masterminds behind the project, having performed burlesque together for years. Speaking about their upcoming venture, Rottica said:

The concept for the show theme emerged as a collision of interests between Gina Machina, a devoted Star Trek fan, and myself, more of a Star Wars fan. We couldn’t resist the idea of combining these iconic universes and kind of playing up this feigned rivalry. We both like both of the franchises, but we’re playing up there, like, who’s better? And thus, Trek Wars was born.

The show will double as a mini-convention for nerd culture, with various sci-fi memorabilia vendors filling out the Palace Theatre. The convention portion starts at 5pm with the burlesque show starting at 7pm.

As is the case with many of these types of events, cosplay is highly encouraged.

WHAT IS BURLESQUE?

Canva
loading...

There's a misconception that burlesque is just another word for stripping, and while there are similarities, they are distinct forms of entertainment. Burlesque is more of a theatrical production that often involves humor, parody, and sometimes elaborate costumes. Burlesque is generally focused on creating an atmosphere of playful and artistic entertainment.

This is still an adults-only event, however, and you must be 21 to attend. Tickets are $34, and can be purchased here.

Star Trek Icon William Shatner Goes Boating on Lake George

The Worst Moments in the ‘Star Wars’ Prequels

Some people have come to love the Star Wars prequels. These moments show why we’re still not fans.

LOOK: The Cowardly Lion Was In Burlesque, the Stage Show

Looking for info on burlesque shows, I came across a Playbill for the Broadway show Burlesque (so, technically, Burlesque was on Broadway to go along with this story about Rochester's August 20 event, Burlesque on Broadway. Bert Lahr had a big career outside Wizard of Oz, much of it on stage, both comedy and dramatic.
Filed Under: salt city burlesque, syracuse burlesque, trek wars burlesque show, Utica News
Categories: Events, New York News, News, This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR