Live In New York State? Watch For Cash In Your Mailbox

Welcome back to school! The fall is in the air and the summer is nothing more than great memories and photos on our phones and social media. The back-to-school routine can have it's challenges and it can also have it's benefits. One of them may be waiting in the mailbox outside your home.

Summer may be in the rear-view mirror but that doesn't mean we can't be excited for what lies ahead. If you own a home and pay taxes, you may be entitled to a STAR rebate check and it comes at the right time as property owners are waiting for the school tax bills to arrive.

The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program providing direct property tax relief to about 2.5 million eligible homeowners in 2022.

There are two type of programs that you may be eligible for if you pay taxes in New York State; the Enhanced and Basic STAR. Depending on which you qualify for and where you live will determine how much money you may be getting.

Most school tax bills are due in October and these rebate checks certainly help pay them. Some families may use their rebate money for back-to-school supplies or other needs. Keep and eye out for your check as they are currently being sent out. If you have not seen it or wonder what to expect CLICK HERE.

