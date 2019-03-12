St. Patrick’s Day Road Closures In Utica

Utica's St. Patrick's Day Parade is this Saturday and that means road closures and parking restrictions.

On Friday, there will be no overnight parking on Genesee Street from the Parkway north to Lafayette Street.

Overnight parking will also be prohibited in the Varick Street after-party area, including the public lot adjacent to the Nail Creek Pub.

Utica Police say the parade route along Genesee Street from the Parkway north to Eagle Street will be closed at 7:30 on Saturday, while the entire parade route will be closed off at 9:00.

The parade will begin at 10:00.