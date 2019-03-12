Louisville is the place to be this September, as the Bourbon & Beyond festival returns at the new Highland Festival Grounds at the KY Expo Center. The music meets spirits festival will feature a killer lineup of both, with Foo Fighters , Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters and the Zac Brown Band leading the three-day weekend.

The daily lineups of acts for this year's event have been revealed. Foo Fighters will headline Friday, Sept. 20, with John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, The Flaming Lips, +LIVE+, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Greensky Bluegrass, Blackberry Smoke, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Pearl, Mipso and Amythyst Kiah also on the bill.

Saturday (Sept. 21) has Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters in the top spot, with sets from Daryl Hall & John Oates, Trey Anastasio Band, Alison Krauss, Grace Potter, Squeeze, Jenny Lewis, Del McCoury Band, Samantha Fish, the White Buffalo, Maggie Rose, Patrick Droney, The Travelin’ McCourys, Cedric Burnside and Ben Sollee also taking place.

Zac Brown Band get to close things out on Sunday, Sept. 22, following performances from ZZ Top, Leon Bridges, Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, White Reaper, Whiskey Myers, Southern Avenue, Caroline Jones, Dustbowl Revival, The Lil Smokies and Front Country.

The festival comes during Bourbon Heritage Month, and many master distillers and world class chefs will be on hand to tempt the taste buds and feed the appetites of the concertgoers.

“If you could capture America in a bottle, it would be a bottle of bourbon. It’s a uniquely American creation, like jazz and baseball, and its beating heart is in Louisville,” says Bourbon & Beyond producer Danny Wimmer. “This connection to the past has transformed Louisville into a city of the future. One of the most vibrant and diverse food scenes in the country has grown around bourbon’s resurgence, and we tried to mirror that spirit with the great music lineup that we put together. I can’t wait for people to visit this city in September and experience something that goes far beyond their preconception of what Louisville is.”

Bourbon & Beyond VIP packages, camping and hotel packages and general admission tickets go on sale this Friday (March 15) at 12N ET. Head over to the Bourbon & Beyond website for additional details.

Danny Wimmer Presents