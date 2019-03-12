We'll go from tank tops back to winter jackets this week in CNY.

Ares of snow showers will diminish to scattered flurries throughout CNY today with much warmer temperatures on the horizon.

Spring-like weather is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures reach well into the 50s. Thursday night will need to watch out for some thunderstorms as it will be very mild, with lows 45-50. It will be a warm and rainy Friday with some breaks of sun across central NY with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday night and Saturday: Temperatures begin to cool we'll see a mixture to snow and rain showers... Saturday will be cold with WNW winds 10-20 mph and higher gusts. Temperatures struggled to rise during the day Saturday, only reaching the low to mid-30.

Extended NWS Forcast:

Today: Periods of snow before 1pm, then a chance of flurries between 1pm and 2pm. High near 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers or sprinkles before 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers likely before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers after 8pm, mixing with snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

[ National Weather Service Binghamton ]