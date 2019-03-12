Verizon Texting Back Up After Widespread Outage

If you are a Verizon customer here in Central New York, chances are you maybe experienced an outage and didn't even know it.

News Channel 13 reports that Verizon customers were having issues sending text messages:

A widespread outage on the east coast hit Verizon customers on Tuesday morning.

Verizon confirmed the outage in a series of tweets saying the problem affected "a ton of customers.""

Never fear though, Verizon confirms that the issue has been resolved and texting services are back to normal.