2019 New York Duck Season Dates Set

It may be a little early to set your duck hunting schedule for 2019 but New York's DEC is already preparing for the fall season. Following a two year study, dates have been set with bag limits to be announced later.

The DEC and Cornell University interviewed a third of New York's duck hunters and combined it with recent duck counts and migration data to establish the "optimal season" in each zone. The survey of approximately 6-thousand hunters also revealed some interesting hunting preferences.

Hunter's favorite ducks are wood, teal, mallard, and black ducks.

Include more weekends and holidays into the season.

Minimize the overlap of duck and deer seasons.

After crunching all the data, here are the 2019-2010 duck season in New York. Each zone will have the season split into two segments.

Northeastern Zone - Oct. 5, 2019 - Oct. 27, 2019 and Nov. 2, 2019 - Dec. 8, 2019

Southeastern Zone - Oct. 19, 2019 - Dec. 1, 2019 and Dec. 7, 2019 - Dec. 22, 2019

Western Zone - Oct. 19, 2019 - Nov. 10, 2019 and Nov. 30, 2019 - Jan. 5, 2020

Long Island Zone - Nov. 23, 2019 - Dec. 1, 2019 and Dec. 7, 2019 - Jan. 26, 2020

DEC.gov

Data from the survey will be used to establish seasons for the next 4 seasons. Bag limits will be announced in early April. Get more specifics on boundaries for each zone . Read more on the hunter survey results .