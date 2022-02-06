5 Things New Yorkers Can’t Wait For This Spring

Now that we had our first major snowstorm and a blast of single-digit temperatures a ton of people in Western New York are eagerly awaiting Springtime.

As you walk around all bundled up from head to toe, may your thoughts drift to Springtime here in Western New York, one of the best seasons in the area.

There are so many things that people can't wait to do in Spring. After spending 3 or 4 months in the dark dreary days of Winter, when Spring comes people all across Western New York can't wait to get out and about. Getting some extra sunshine on your arms and legs can make a world of difference to not only your health but your mental health as well.

From stapping up the hiking boots to go see the Eternal Flame, to hanging out with your family and friends sipping a cold one on the patio of your local watering hole, Springtime here in Western New York has so much to offer.

So as you look around the neighborhood today and notice the snow on the ground, hear the wind blowing those sub-zero temperatures across Western New York, and see the sunset around 4:30 pm, just know that Springtime is just around the corner and better, warmer, and sunnier days are on the way.

Check out five things that Western New Yorks can't wait for when Spring comes here to the 716.

