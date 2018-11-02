Specialty Store Re-Opens At Sangertown Square

Sangertown Square has announced the re-opening of an athletic store in a bigger location!

Does anyone have a favorite Champs sweatshirt or sweatpants? I sure do! And I'm looking forward to adding to my collection at the expanded Champs Sports store now re-opened at Sangertown!

As one of the largest specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailers in North America, Champs Sports has relocated within the Macy’s wing across from Charlotte Russe. With over 5,500 square feet of space, the larger location will elevate the customer experience and increase the amount of athletic footwear and apparel for shoppers in the Mohawk Valley