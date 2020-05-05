Oneida County Dairy Farmers Hosting Milk Giveaway in New Hartford

Oneida County dairy farmers are giving away milk in New Hartford, open to any family who would like milk.

The Dairy Farmers of America Cooperative will be handing out milk at Sangertown Square in New Hartford on Wednesday, May 6th, from 2pm - 6pm, until they run out of milk. There is a two gallon limit per vehicle.

You must be in a vehicle to receive milk: no walk-ups are permitted.

For safety reasons, residents should stay in their vehicles. You'll be prompted to open your trunk to receive milk. If your vehicle does not have a trunk, then you may open a window to receive the milk. Whole milk only will be available.

This is just one of several milk giveaways sponsored by local dairy farmers in recent weeks.