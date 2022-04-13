Hunting For Easter Eggs And Seeing Bunnies, 5 Places To Go In CNY

Easter is almost here, here are 5 places to go this weekend with the kids.

Time Is Running Out

It may seem like 2022 is flying by being that we are already halfway through April. With Easter coming up this Sunday, you are about to have your final few chances to take part in some fun Easter festivities. Luckily, living in Central New York, you have quite a few places to go to see Peter Cottontail and take part in Easter Egg Hunts.

#1: Head To New Hartford

78815448 Fuse loading...

It was a yearly tradition to head to Sangertown and see the Easter Bunny in New Hartford. Just like many things during the wave of the pandemic, it went absent for a few years. But the bunny is back.

The Easter Bunny will be there through April 16th and Sangertown prefers you to make a reservation. Click here to find out more.

#2: Ride Over To Mohawk

Easter Bunny and Eggs garytog loading...

The location is the German Flatts town park in Mohawk. Be there from 11 am to 1 pm on April 16th for the kid's Easter Egg Hunt, but also get to meet the Easter Bunny too.

#3: Take A Trip To Herkimer

If you're closer to Herkimer, this could be a good option. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt happening at 11 am at the FoltsBrook Center on North Washington Street this Saturday, April 16th. They make no mention if the Easter Bunny themself will be there though.

#4: Go Wild & Hunt For Eggs

Easter composition in pastel colors with eggs and rabbit ears ASIFE loading...

For the first time ever, The Wild in Chittenango will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt. Lots will be happening, and plenty can actually be won in the process. The event is taking place this Saturday, April 16th, from 9:30 am to 6 pm. Click here to find out more.

#5: Hop Aboard The Easter Bunny Express

Adirondack Railroad via Facebook Adirondack Railroad via Facebook loading...

It has been a few years, but for 2022, it's back. Multiple train rides taking off in Utica on the Adirondack Railroad will take you on an adventure to hunt for eggs along with getting photos with the Easter Bunny. Click here to see the times on April 15th and 16th.

Did we miss a place to sight the Easter Bunny or a fun Easter event happening this weekend? Let us know inside our station app.

