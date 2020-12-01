Drive-Thru Food Drive For Utica/Rome Veterans

Help local veterans in our community with the Feed Our Vets food drive at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford on Sunday, December 6th, from 10 am-Noon.

Volunteers will be on hand at Sangertown Square to collect non-perishable food items for the Feed Our Vets pantry in New York Mills. When your grocery shopping, please pick up some extra for the food drive. Items needed include:

Cereal

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Canned fruit

Tuna

Peanut butter

Jelly

Boxed potatoes

Canned pasta

Canned ravioli

Ramen noodles

Noodles

Soup

Rice-a-Roni

Baked Beans

Pancake mix

Syrup

Flour

Olive oil

Coffee

Tea

Ready-made meals

Granola bars

Gift cards to Walmart and grocery stores

You're asked to put your donations in the trunk of your vehicle and bring them to Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford on Sunday, December 6th, from 10 am-Noon. Volunteers can retrieve the items with minimal contact.

Victoria Orilio, Marketing Director for Sangertown Square, says:

“This is Sangertown’s fourth year working with Feed Our Vets to help local veterans in our community...As we continue to face difficult times, now more than ever veterans and their families are struggling to put food on the table. This annual food drive directly impacts local veterans, and any donation will make a world of difference this holiday season.”

Feed Our Vets’ Utica Pantry was established in February 2008 and has moved from Utica to 587 Main Street, NY Mills. They distribute food to veterans every Wednesday, 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and again every 3rd Saturday of the month from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

The Feed Our Vets New York Mills Pantry is open

Wednesday – 2:45pm-5:45pm

*Saturday – 8:00am-11:00am

(*only every 3rd Saturday of the month)