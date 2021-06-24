Space NexDoor LLC Serving Up Out Of This World Drinks And Eats In South Utica
If you have an appetite out of this world, you'll be happy to know that Space NexDoor LLC has landed in South Utica.
Space NexDoor LLC Of Utica
Space NexDoor LLC is now located at 2609 Genesee Street in Utica. They offer intimate, social and private entertainment rooms available to rent and use. They also have outdoor dining available:
We are efficient and focused on providing a high quality product at an affordable price. An all inclusive open concept venue with 4K Video Screens, Audiophile Sound, High Speed Networking, Customizable Lighting, Modular Lounge Furniture, even Bar & Kitchen Equipment.
You can book parties, meetings, wedding/showers, gaming tournaments, you name it. They have the ability to accommodate smaller events with under 50 guests.
If your mission is for space to collide with desserts, they offer some new dishes:
GraviTail – Who needs a cone??? Lobster tail filled with soft serve gelato and add your topping of choice
Cosmic CaNole – Chocolate dipped cannoli shell filled with gelato and finished off with chocolate sprinkles"
They are currently in the process of spacing out with the Space Out food truck. They plan to serve specialty coffees, pastries, soft serve ice cream, and gelato.
So far on Facebook, reviews have been positive for the food and TV's:
Ryan Rys: "The best venue in this area. Amazing sound and tv's. Great lounge to have events at."
Dan Perry: "Great atmosphere and excellent sound system. Comfortable with a lounge area and at the same time you have that nightclub vibe that is unique and unlike anything in the area"
Susan Murad: "Attended a family christening party at the Space NexDoor and it was wonderful! Great location for retirement, engagement, graduation parties and more"
You can read more on their Facebook page.
