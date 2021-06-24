One of the toughest things to do right now is buying a home or even searching for a new home. The market is on fire and houses are just not cheap at all. In Rome though, if you have $40,000 you can actually find something, and not break the bank.

It seems shocking to be able to find something that actually seems this nice for the price. Right now you can't even get some new cars for $40,000. For a lot of people, $40,000 is actually a down payment on a house. For this place in Rome, $40,000 gives you debt-free living and ultimate affordability.

Now, is this a home you're going to settle down for the rest of your life in? No. Are you going to start a 5-person family in this humble abode? Definitely not. You will however have a very decent home for a stellar price in a decent area. Those are factors you certainly just will struggle to find in most places.

This would be the perfect little choice for a first-time homebuyer. Whether you're single or living with a significant other. Even if you had one child this wouldn't be all that bad of a choice as it has 2 bedrooms. Sure, it's a mobile home. Does that really matter though if you have all the other massive perks mentioned above?

What you need to think about is how much money you will be saving on rent or a mortgage, those savings are gigantic, in reality. That seems to make it so worth it to buy a house like this one.

