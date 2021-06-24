Get The Best Bowl of Your Life At Rome’s New Acai Cafe Coming This Fall

There's a new acai bowl cafe coming to Rome and I've heard some people have questions. First thing is first, what the heck is an acai and why try it?

Acai (pronounced ah-sigh-EE) is a berry like fruit that is native to the rainforests of South Africa. The taste of acai berries has been described as a blend of chocolate and berries, with a slight metallic aftertaste, according to Medical News Today.

The Mohawk Valley went crazy when Soul Bowl opened in Clinton. Launched by 2018 by Jenna Stanton, people from all over were driving the county to get a taste of the bowls and smoothies they made. (myself included!) She was a college student at the time who had a dream to create a location where people could fuel with nutritious, wholesome options.

The hype allowed her to open another location in Hamilton, which has since closed down, and then the brand expanded to New Hartford.

Everyone wanted bowls. Whether acai, pitaya, banana or coconut, Soul Bowl was all the rage for so many people. Soon after, they rebranded themselves as Bowl Boss, and made the brand available for franchise in store front locations or in food trucks. People are still stopping in for their superfoods on the daily.

On Wednesday, the news was announced on the Bowl Boss Facebook page that the brand will be opening up a new location in Rome this fall. It will be located in the new Air City Lofts that just opened on Hangar Road at the Griffiss Tech Park.

The new cafe will be opening this September as the first franchise in the expansion of the brand. An official opening date has yet to be determined.

Get our free mobile app

I think it's the perfect location for it. Personally, I'm a fan of the banana base. The Sand Jam is delish! Will you be visiting the new location? Let us know inside the station app.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

10 Utica and Rome Area Pizza Places That Deserve Way More Attention There's no secret around Central New York- The Utica and Rome area has some of the best pizza in the world. There are dozens of pizza places in CNY that deserve way more credit. The ones diehard fans go to on a weekly basis, but sometimes aren't getting more attention from others.