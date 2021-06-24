For over 2 years the New York State Department of Transportation along with National Grid and other partners have been working to transform the infrastructure from Bagg's Square to Harbor Point in Downtown Utica. This total transformation was done with the intent of reducing the amount of motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents and improving the overall safety for walkers and cyclists.

The three year en devour was marked complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and in attendance were a number of elected and public officials from state and local governments. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez gave remarks and commented on how often she loves coming to Utica, especially on such a beautiful day as it was on Thursday. Dominguez says,

This project is a great example of a core DOT principle, that is, investing in transportation infrastructure spurs economic development and supports healthy communities. Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, DOT is making transformational transportation investments across the State of New York. Improving the Route 5S corridor and constructing the Baggs Square - Harbor Point Pedestrian Way are investments which will improve the resiliency of our infrastructure and will encourage use of the system by pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in ways that will support a growing and vibrant downtown Utica.

To drive downtown and remember what that area looked like before and see what it looks like now is quite an astonishing difference. It's night and day. With this project finally complete, the vision of connectivity is closer to being fulfilled as construction of the downtown hospital is moving along, Nexus will soon be up and running again and we will finally have Utica Comets hockey back at the Adirondack Bank Center. The money that has been invested in Oneida County is abundant and it's about time we embrace the progress that has been made and is being made.

