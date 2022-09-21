Someone Hit a Power Pole in CNY So Hard it Almost Snapped in Half

How can someone hit a power pole so hard it almost snaps in two and then just drive away? It happened on Route 5 in Clinton, New York.

It all started on Sunday morning. There was a loud bang outside that was so big it caused the house to shake. My first thought was someone had run into our home. Turns out someone ran into the power pole out front, hitting it so hard it almost broke in two.

Vehicle Drives Away

Cars were pulling over on either side of the road to make sure everything and everyone was ok as I ran to the door, or should I say walked slowly to the door. But before anyone could check on the driver, the vehicle drove away.

How? How did the vehicle even run after hitting the pole that hard? But run it did, right down the road.

Work Begins

It didn't take long before crews started arriving. First, it was the police. Then it was the Fire Department. Finally, it was National Grid with several trucks to work on fixing the pole. Our yard was filled with cars and people for most of the day.

Thank you to each and everyone one of those people. Thank you for standing in the rain, directing traffic, and working to put in a new pole on a Sunday and all without losing any power.

