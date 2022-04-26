Lucky New Yorker Lottery Player Wins $1,000 a Day for Life

Someone in New York won't have to worry about money anymore after winning $1,000 a day for the rest of their life.

The winner matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball in the Monday, April 25 Cash for Life drawing.

1-8-9-12-14 + 4

The winning ticket was sold at the RZW Convenient Corporation in Nassau County on Long Island.

What would you do with $1,000 a day for the rest of your life? Anything you want.

Cash for Life

This is the second Cash for Life winner in a month in New York. A winning ticket was sold in Dutchess County. The winner matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball in the Sunday, March 27 drawing.

12-18-26-42-58 + 3

If you bought a Cash for Life ticket at the Smokes 4 Less shop on Main Street in Fishkill, New York, chances are pretty good you just won $1,000 a day for life. Congrats!

Mega Millions NY Winner

Someone in New York is $1 million richer thanks to Mega Millions. Is it you? Check your ticket.

Two people won the latest Mega Millions drawing. One in Florida and one in New York. Both matched all five numbers but missed the multiplier. Instead of hitting the $409 million jackpot they each get just a million bucks in the Friday, April 22 drawing.

7-28-29-58-59+10

The winning ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, New York in Dutchess County, the same place last month's Cash for Life ticket was sold. If you're going to play the lottery, you may want to do it at the Smokes 4 Less.

Blossvalle Mega Millions Winners

Blossvale is home to one of the biggest lottery jackpot winners. Leonard and Lorraine Padavan hit the Mega Millions in 2021, worth $96 million. The couple split the money evenly with each receiving a single lump sum of $23,016,702 after required withholdings. Leonard and Lorraine pooled their money, bought an RV, and lived out their dreams of traveling the country. You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

