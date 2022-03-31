Lucky Lottery Player in New York Just Won $1,000 a Day for Life

Someone in New York is set for life thanks to the New York Lottery.

One lucky lottery player is holding a winning Cash for Life ticket sold this week in Dutchess County. The winner matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball in the Sunday, March 27 drawing.

12-18-26-42-58 + 3

If you bought a Cash for Life ticket at the Smokes 4 Less shop on Main Street in Fishkill, New York, chances are pretty good you just won $1,000 a day for life. Congrats!

CNY Take 5 Winners

Someone in Oneida just won twenty grand on a Take 5 lottery ticket this week. The winner was sold on Saturday, March 26 at the Circle K on Route 365 in Oneida.

Another winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Tops Markets on Main Street in Norwich. That lucky person scratched off one worth over $47,000.

Take 5 Top Winners in Syracuse & Rochester

There have been several Take 5 winners in the Central New York region lately. Winning tickets have been sold at:

Kinney Drugs located at 307 Nottingham Road in Syracuse

CFM NO. 33-054 is located at 1430 N Clinton Avenue in Rochester

Ramar Food Center is located at 144-05 243RD Street in Rosedale

Mineola Smoke and Card located at 428 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola

S&B Joy is located at 177 W Main Street in Sherman

Blossvalle Mega Millions Winners

Blossvale is home to one of the biggest lottery jackpot winners. Leonard and Lorraine Padavan hit the Mega Millions in 2021, worth $96 million.

The couple split the money evenly with each receiving a single lump sum of $23,016,702 after required withholdings. Leonard and Lorraine pooled their money, bought an RV, and lived out their dreams of traveling the country.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.