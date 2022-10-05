It’s Raining Money for Cash For Life Winner in Upstate New York

Forget men! It's raining money in New York. Someone in Upstate New York just won $1,000 a week for life.

If you're a Cash for Life lottery player, you'd better check your ticket. There's a winner that's not from New York City for a change.

The winning Cash for Life lottery numbers for the Tuesday, October 4 drawing were:

9-15-32-40-42 +01

The second-place winning ticket was purchased at Tucci's on Lyell Avenue in Rochester, New York. This is the first Cash for Life winner since September 4 when someone in the Bronx hit the top prize of $1,000 a DAY for life.

There have been several 'Cash for Life' winners in New York. A lucky lottery player won $1,000 a day for life just before the July 4th holiday weekend on a Cash For Life ticket. The winning ticket which matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball, was sold at the Tops Market in Niagara Falls, New York.

More winning Cash for Life tickets were sold at the Smokes 4 Less shop on Main Street in Fishkill, New York for the Sunday, March 27 drawing and on Long Island for the Monday, April 25 drawing.

Days after a lucky lottery player in Brooklyn won Cash for Life in the Saturday, July 16 drawing, another has hit the jackpot a little closer to Central New York.

Someone in Montgomery County, New York won $1,000 a week for life after hitting all 5 numbers in the Cash for Life drawing on Wednesday, July 20. The winning Cash for Life ticket was sold at the Amsterdam Liquor Store in Amsterdam, New York.

Oh, the things you could do with $1,000 every day for the rest of your life.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

