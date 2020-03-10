Hudson Valley Brush Fire Ravaging Through Popular Hiking Trails

First responders in the Hudson Valley have been fighting a brush fire on Breakneck Ridge. The Town of Fishkill Police Department shared these photos Monday night as crews fought to contain the fire.

According to WABC, the flames jumped Route 9D, spreading further and closing the road between Cold Spring and Dutchess Junction.

Breakneck Mountain is home to a number of hiking trails. The Fishkill Police said multiple cars were damaged by the fire, but all of the hikers that were on the mountain at the time got out safely.

The DEC announced yesterday that a spring burn ban will go into effect all across New York State March 16 and run through May 14. The ban prohibits open burning to reduce the risk of wildfires.