Cha-ching! Lucky New Yorker Wins Cash Life

Cha-ching! A New Yorker hit the lottery, winning cash for life.

Check your ticket. Someone in New York just won $1,000 a week for life after hitting all 5 numbers in the Cash for Life drawing.

The winning lottery numbers for the Saturday, July 16 Cash for Life drawing were:

4-30-44-52-55 +4

The winning second prize ticket that hit all 5 numbers but missed the Cash Ball, was sold at Josming Discount on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.

$1,000 a DAY for Life

This isn't the first Cash for Life winner in New York. A lucky lottery player in New York won $1,000 a day for the rest of their life just before the July 4th holiday weekend on a Cash For Life ticket.

The winning lottery numbers for the Thursday, June 30 Cash for Life drawing were:

6-9-20-31-34 + 2

The winning ticket that matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball, was sold at the Tops Market on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls, New York.

More winning Cash for Life ticket were sold at the Smokes 4 Less shop on Main Street in Fishkill, New York for the Sunday, March 27 drawing and on Long Island for the Monday, April 25 drawing.

Mega Millions NY Winner

New York hasn't had a Mega Millions winner since April.

Two winning tickets were sold for the Friday, April 22 drawing. One in Florida and one in New York. Both matched all five numbers but missed the multiplier. Instead of hitting the $409 million jackpot they each get just a million bucks.

The winning ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, New York in Dutchess County, the same place a Cash for Life ticket was sold. If you're going to play the lottery, you may want to do it at the Smokes 4 Less.

The Tuesday, July 19 Mega Millions jackpot is up to $530 million.

Blossvalle Mega Millions Winners

Blossvale was once home to one of the biggest lottery jackpot winners. Leonard and Lorraine Padavan hit the Mega Millions in 2021, worth $96 million. The couple split the money evenly with each receiving a single lump sum of $23,016,702 after required withholdings. Leonard and Lorraine pooled their money, bought an RV, and lived out their dreams of traveling the country.

Herman Kahan of Brooklyn won even more. He hit the Mega Millions in March worth $126,000,000. Like Leonard and Lorraine, Kahan chose the lump sum option of a little over $52 million.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

