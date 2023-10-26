7 Classic Horror Movies That Siskel & Ebert Actually Liked

Film critics often aren't very kind to horror movies. And certainly this was true of Siskel & Ebert, arguably the most famous critics in history. They very rarely -- if ever -- gave their iconic "two thumbs up" to films of the horror genre.

But occasionally, it did happen.

Chicago Tribune via Facebook Chicago Tribune via Facebook loading...

I occasionally find myself watching old Siskel & Ebert reviews on YouTube, for reasons I can't quite explain. It all began with my curiosity about their opinions on my favorite film, "The Big Lebowski" from 1998 (they had differing views). But then, I got drawn into a rabbit hole of more Siskel & Ebert videos, such as "Siskel & Ebert's Best of 1992" and "Siskel & Ebert's Worst of 1995," and so on.

Some might find that odd, considering both critics passed away some time ago -- Gene Siskel in 1999, and Roger Ebert in 2013.

Why do I find them so compelling all these years later?

via GIPHY

I don't really know. But I do know these two guys had a nationally syndicated TV show for a reason. They were smart, insightful, and had the capacity to be pretty funny at times. When they disagreed, it was particularly entertaining. There was just something about their back-and-forth dynamic that worked. Lord knows I didn't agree with them half the time, but that wasn't really the point of watching them.

Since it's late October and much of America is in scary movie season, I decided to look at some classic horror movies that Siskel & Ebert actually liked:

Classic Horror Movies That Siskel & Ebert Actually Liked The legendary critics rarely -- if ever -- gave "two thumbs up" to horror movies. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Siskel & Ebert Reviews of Iconic New York Movies Take a look at what Siskel & Ebert said about these 9 iconic New York movies. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

The Worst Movies of 2022 ScreenCrush’s picks for the 10 worst films released in 2022. Watch them at your own risk.

The Best Movies of 2022 Here are ScreenCrush’s picks for the top films of the year. Gallery Credit: Matt Singer