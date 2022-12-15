What Siskel & Ebert Thought of These 9 Iconic New York Movies
Don't ask me why, but I've been going down a pretty deep YouTube rabbit hole of old Siskel & Ebert reviews.
It started when I became curious about what the two critics thought of my favorite movie, 1998's The Big Lebowski (they were split). But then I just started clicking on more and more Siskel & Ebert videos. "Siskel & Ebert's Best of 1992," "Siskel & Ebert's Worst of 1995", etc.
I couldn't stop.
Obviously, they're both dead. Gene Siskel died in 1999 and Roger Ebert died in 2013. So what exactly was my fascination with two dead film critics?
I don't really know. But I do know these two guys had a nationally syndicated TV show for a reason. They were smart, insightful, and very funny. When they disagreed, it was particularly entertaining. There was just something about their back-and-forth dynamic that worked. Lord knows I didn't agree with them half the time, but that wasn't really the point of watching them.
Today I started thinking, "I wonder if there's any content here," so that brings me to this post: How did Siskel & Ebert review some of the most iconic New York movies of all time?
Let's take a look: