Shots Fired At Police Cruiser In Utica, Suspect Still At Large

A 15-year veteran of the Utica Police Department is lucky to be alive after a shooting incident on the 900 block of Brayton Park Place in Utica.

UPD officials say the officer was patrolling the area around 5:40 p.m. when a citizen alerted him to an individual in the roadway who was possibly armed.

Officials say when the officer confronted the individual he began firing several rounds. The officer was not hit, but his vehicle was struck several times.

The officer returned fire in pursuit of the suspect, but the person was able to escape.

Police say this morning they have a person of interest they are questioning and will continue to provide updates when they become available.