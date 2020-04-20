Utica Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

Utica Police are looking for any information that would help with the investigation into an officer involved shooting on the 900 block of Brayton Park Place.

Utica Police made the public aware of a police presence just before 7 p.m. on Monday evening.

The location is an active scene and the area surrounding the incident and surrounding streets are blocked off. Please avoid the location and seek alternate routes.

Police need immediate information about this incident and are asking the public to contact them at 315-223-3461 if they know anything.

There are no other details at this time. We will monitor the situation and more information will be released by police when it becomes available.