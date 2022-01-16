Police: Suspect Shot in Trenton After Driving Toward Troopers on Foot
State Police say a suspect was shot after he tried to ram his vehicle into troopers following what began as a traffic incident on Saturday.
New York State Police say they were patrolling State Route 12 in Boonville, heading north at approximately 1:00am on January 15, 2022 when they saw a pickup truck headed south “at a high rate of speed.” According to the troopers the operator of the pickup truck was driving recklessly. They say they made a U-turn on State Route 12 in an attempt to catch up with the truck and pull over the vehicle. They say that when they did catch up to the pickup truck, the “driver refused to stop and continued south on (Route) 12.”
When troopers then proceeded to drive ahead of the vehicle, the driver allegedly hit the passenger’s side of the patrol vehicle and entered a parking area located on the south side of the road just north of Plank Road in Trenton, New York. The troopers’ vehicle was marked. It appears that the situation escalated. Police say, “As Troopers exited their patrol vehicle, the driver ignored verbal commands and drove the truck in the direction of the Troopers, who then discharged their division-issued sidearm. The suspect then drove south on Rt 12 and came to a stop approximately one mile south and surrendered without further incident.”
The suspect was taken to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound to his forearm. He was released back into custody of the New York State Police who say that charges are pending.
The NYSP was assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Barneveld Fire Department.
Additional investigation is expected, as is required by law in cases where an officer discharges a firearm and causes injury.
The identity of the suspect in this case has not yet been released.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. The suspect in this case has not been charged but charges are expected. Once charges are made the reader is reminded that all arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]