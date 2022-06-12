Investigation Continues After Allegedly Suicidal Man with Gun Was Shot by Police in Ballston Lake

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning in Saratoga County.

According to a written release from the New York State Police troopers were called to a home in Ballston Lake on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The initial report was that a man had fired a shotgun in a field near a home and then was reported to have made suicidal statements to someone inside the home.

The man, who has not been formally identified publicly, is described only as a 27-year-old male. He was found by members of the NYSP shortly after they arrived on scene and, police say, he immediately ran inside a home when he realized that police had seen him.

The NYSP says, "Troopers attempted to communicate a peaceful surrender...through the overnight hours with the assistance of State Police Crisis Negotiators. Attempts were unsuccessful."

Just before 7:00am on Sunday, June 12, 2022 the NYSP says that "members of the Special Operations Response Team approached the residence and attempted to direct the male to surrender. He then exited the residence brandishing a shotgun."

In the written release the NYSP says that the man was directed to drop the gun and, when he did not, one of the SORT members fired at the man, hitting him in the upper body.

The man was then brought to Albany Medical Center by Ballston Lake EMS. The NYSP says that his condition was last listed as "guarded."

The investigation is active and continuing. No charges have been filed at this time but may be in the future.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call State Police.

No other physical injuries were reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of the original posting no charges have been filed. If that changes, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Inside Nicolas Cage's Private Island in the Bahamas The actor bought the 30-acre private island in 2006. It's for sale at $7.5 million now/

>

Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Montecito Mansion Take a tour of the celebrity couple's new $12 million home in Montecito, Calif.

10 Actors Who Turned Down Star Wars Roles