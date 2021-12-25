Police: Dolgeville Man Armed with Knife and Sword Threatens Officers Despite Being Tased
An investigation remains underway after New York State Police say a trooper fatally shot a man on Friday afternoon in Dolgeville.
At approximately 1:04pm on Christmas Eve New York State Police and a member of the Dolgeville Police Department were called to 203 Mers Way in Dolgeville for a report of a stabbing related to a domestic dispute.
The NYSP says that they determined that 24-year-old Carson Dobson allegedly broke into the home and stabbed the victim several times before leaving the scene.
The NYSP and Dolgeville Police found Dobson a short distance away from where the alleged stabbing took place. They say that he was armed "with a knife and a sword."
According to the NYSP,
"Dobson refused to drop the weapons despite repeated commands from law enforcement and was tased. Despite being tased, the suspect continued toward the officers and threatened them.
One member of the state police fired from their division-issued weapon, hitting the suspect."
The suspect, Dobson, died at the scene.
Police say that the stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained. That individual is expected, police say, to be ok.
As is customary in cases of officer-involved shootings, the Attorney General's Office was notified. That office responded and is now investigating the incident.
The investigations into both the stabbing and the shooting continues.
Dolgeville is small community located in both Herkimer and Fulton Counties. The victim is not being identified.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. No additional information is available at the time of this posting.]