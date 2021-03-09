Victim’s Name Released In Police-Involved Shooting In Jamesville

We now know the name of the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by law enforcement following a mental health call in Jamesville on March 4th. The names of the officers involved are also being released.

New York State Police say units were called to assist the St. Joseph Comprehensive Psychiatric Mobile Crisis Outreach Team in handling an incident involving 17-year-old Judson Albahm. When officers arrived on the scene at Apulia Road, Albahm fled on foot with what police have confirmed was a Glock G19 Gen 3 .177 CO2 Action Pistol Handgun, otherwise known as an air pistol.

Officials say as Albahm was running from police, he pointed the air gun in their direction as if he were going to fire towards them. Ultimately the responding officers discharged their weapons, striking and killing Albahm.

The State Police released the names of those officers involved in the incident. They are

Trooper Corey Fike of the New York State Police (7 years of service)

Sergeant Amy Bollinger of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office (20 years of service)

Investigator Lucas Byron of the Town of DeWitt Police Department (11 years of service)

Investigator Matthew Menard of the Town of DeWitt Police Department (5 years of service)

Due to the nature of the incident, the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office will be continuing to investigate the incident. At this time, no officer has been charged with any crime. We will continue to provide updated details as they become available. The Attorney General of the State of New York's office may also get involved with this investigation.