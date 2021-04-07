A man is dead following a police involved shooting incident in the City of Oneonta.

State Police say troopers were called to a residence on City Street for a reported domestic dispute just before 1PM on Tuesday.

When police arrived, officials say they encountered a man wielding a knife. State Police officials say during the course of the incident a trooper fired his service weapon and struck the individual.

The man with the knife was immediately airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At this time there is very little known about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Those circumstances are still being investigated and we will provide more information when it becomes available.