Shooting in Herkimer Sends One to Hospital, Police Looking for Two Suspects

A shooting in Herkimer over the Thanksgiving weekend has sent one person to the hospital and left police looking for two suspects.

Herkimer Police were called to 200 North Prospect street after a report came in on Saturday, November 27 of shots fired. They found one person inside an apartment with a gunshot wound in the stomach. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital where they had to undergo emergency surgery.

The scene was secured as the Evidence Technicians processed the area. Police interviewed neighbors who described seeing two different suspects in the area.

Suspect Discription

Suspect #1: An African American male, wearing dark pants and a grey hoodie.

Suspect #2: A White or light-skinned Hispanic male wearing dark pants and a black hoodie.

If you have any information on the shooting in Herkimer you're asked to contact the Herkimer Police Department at 315-866-4330.