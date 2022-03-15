Sherrill Man Stuck in Salt Spreader for Over 90 Min

A Sherrill man is lucky to be alive today after spending more than 90 minutes on Monday morning, stuck in a salt spreader, according to authorities.

The incident happened at the Briggs and Stratton facility in Sherrill on Monday morning morning when workers there heard someone yelling for help from inside the salt spreader, which was attached to the back of a pickup truck.

According to reports, the man in his 30s was loading salt into the mechanism when he decided to get up into the spreader. That's when authorities say his body began to be pulled into the salt.

Workers called 911 at about 7:30 and first responders worked for about 90 minutes to free the man, even cutting open the box of the spreader to extract him.

The unidentified man was treated and released at a local hospital for injuries to his ankle.

Briggs and Stratton is the "world's largest small engine producer, the number one marketer for pressure washers, and a leading manufacturer of power generation, lawn and garden turf care and job site products," according to its website. It's located at 100 East Seneca Street Silver City, Drive, in Sherrill.

