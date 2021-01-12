Briggs And Stratton Sherrill Hiring More Central New Yorkers

Briggs and Stratton of Sherrill New York currently has eighteen open positions they are looking to fill.

Of the list on their website, 16 jobs are related to their manufacturing operations, one job is engineering related, and the other is sales. You can go to their website for up to the date job postings. There is also a quality test technician position open at the Munnsville location.

Hiring events will be held each Wednesday from 10AM to 2PM at the Sherrill facility, located at 100 East Seneca Street.

In July of 2020, Briggs and Stratton filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but executives say they're looking to sell off assets while continuing operations, including going forward with plans to expand here in central New York.

Briggs and Stratton makes gasoline engines and designs and manufactures outdoor power equipment under various name brands, including Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Vanguard, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa. The company was founded in Milwaukee in 1908 by Stephen Foster Briggs and Harold M. Stratton.

Briggs And Stratton Offered Internships With MVCC

Mohawk Valley Community College partnered with the Briggs and Stratton company’s manufacturing operations in Sherrill to give students an opportunity to gain valuable experience as interns in the private sector.

According to the Rome Sentinel, MVCC offers a one-year certificate in welding and an AOS degree in welding technology. The program prepares students for actual welding work, or for positions as welding inspectors, welding laboratory technicians, or welding supply and equipment sales representatives.