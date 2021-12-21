The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a Utica woman over 15 years ago.

Michelle Hutchings, who was 27-years-old at the time, was last seen on July 30 of 2006 in the area of the 900 block of Bleecker Street in Utica.

Michelle would be 42 years old at this time.

Anyone with information on Michelle’s whereabouts or details regarding her disappearance, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at (315) 765-2767.

Tips can also be left on the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website.

