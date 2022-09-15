Sheriff’s Department: Have You Seen This 22-Year-Old Utica Man?
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Utica man who is wanted on weapons charges, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
Police are looking for 22-year-old Keeshawn J. Rucker who is last known to be staying in Utica, police say. On July 21st, Judge Michael L. Dwyer signed a bench warrant for Rucker's arrest on charges of Criminal Possession Of A Weapon 2nd (C/F), and Criminal Possession Of A Firearm (E/F).
Karcic says the warrant stems from charges dating back to January when Utica Police units were dispatched to James/Steuben Street in regards to a check the welfare complaint. Rucker was ultimately taken into custody under New York State’s Mental Hygiene Law. Ultimately, Police located a handgun on Rucker.
Rucker is also wanted by the Utica Police Department on a Bench Warrant for False Personation (M).
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Keeshawn J. Rucker
Black Male, 22 y/o
Height: 5’11,
Weight: approx., 203 pounds
Black Hair and Brown eyes.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution.
If you have any information about Rucker, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
