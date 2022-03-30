MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person: Convicted Sex Offender
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for a local man after police say he failed to change the address of his sexual offender status and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
31-year-old Michael J. Curcio is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
Curcio's felony conviction for the charge of a Criminal Sexual Act 3rd degree happened in May of 2013. He was originally arrested by New York State Police in the city of Utica in February of 2012. Conditions of his release required that he register as a sex offender and under corrections law, he must re-register his address if he moves. Karcic says Curcio failed to register his new address.
WANTED BY THE ONEIDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT.
Name: Michael J. Curcio
Sex: Male
RESIDENCE: Unknown, Originally from Utica. May be staying in Utica or Whitesboro
Description: 5' 8", 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Charge: 2 counts of Felony Fail to register- change of address (sex offender) under corrections law 0168-F
Court: Oneida County Court – Warrant issued by Judge M. L. Dwyer – issued on 3/21/2022
Warrant type: Bench Warrant
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Karcic added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Curcio, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.