Burger Time! First Non-Thruway Shake Shack Opening in Upstate New York

Shake Shack, one of the most popular fast casual restaurants to open in the past 25 years, is finding its first Upstate New York home off the thruway.

The NYC-based burger-and-shake chain has already infiltrated a number of the newly remodeled thruway rest stops here in Upstate New York: I-90 in Angola (between Exits 57A and 58), Clifton Springs (between Exits 43 and 42), Junius Ponds (between Exits 41 and 42), and on I-87 between Exits 21B and 21A.

But Upstate New York will see its first non-thruway Shake Shack in the Rochester region, according to a recent report. Shake Shack has been issued a special use permit to take over the former Denny's at 245 Clay Road. Whether it's truly the first will depend on the speed of construction and whether another location doesn't pop up sooner.

HISTORY OF SHAKE SHACK

Shake Shack first opened in New York City in 2001 and now has over 400 locations across the globe. They offer traditional "burger joint" fare like fries, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and milkshakes. The milkshakes in particular have garnered glowing reviews as "some of the best in the industry."

Some Shake Shacks even offer beer and wine options as part of the menu, but a liquor license is not being sought for the new prospective Rochester location.

An opening date for the new Rochester Shake Shack is not known at this time, but we will keep you updated.

DID YOU KNOW...

