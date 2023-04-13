The ‘Sexiest’ Airport in the U.S… is Found in Upstate New York?

Can airports really be "sexy"? Aren't they just transportation hubs? Wouldn't that be like describing a bus terminal as "arousing"?

Canva Canva loading...

What would make an airport "sexier" than another? Are all the travelers super fit and clad in bathing suits? Would it mean the airport has more state-of-the-art amenities? Do the baggage claim ladies give complimentary lap dances? What exactly are we even talking about here?

Unfortunately, it's nothing quite that provocative. In this instance, when we're talking about the "sexiest" airport, we're talking about...

AIRPORT CODES

International Air Transport Association (IATA) airport codes are three-character alphanumeric codes designated to specific airports around the world. The system was developed in the 1930s so that pilots could more easily pinpoint their locations and destinations. You're probably familiar with a few of them. JFK for John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York City), ORD for Chicago O'Hare, DFW for Dallas/Fort Worth, etc.

But one airport in the U.S. has a code slightly more racy than others...

SXY

Canva Canva loading...

Near the town of Sidney, New York, in Delaware County, is a small airport owned by the village called Sidney Municipal Airport. It doesn't operate any commercial airlines and is mostly for private aviators. It does have a three-character alphanumeric code designated by the IATA, however, and for some reason that code is "SXY".

Canva Canva loading...

Sexy!

Why does it have that code, exactly? Who knows. According to Condé Nast Traveler:

The code might be assigned based on the name of the airport, the name of the city, or some other meaningful and relevant identifier if those letters are already taken.

Try not to drool all over the tarmac if you happen to visit this facility. You can read more about Sidney's small and "sexy" airport over at their official website.

The Top 10 Busiest Airports in Upstate New York While the busiest of the Empire State's airports are located in the Metropolitan New York area of "Downstate," our "Upstate" region has some pretty significant airports as well. I am sure you can all guess what are the Number 1, 2, 3 and maybe even the #4 busiest airports in Upstate. But the list gets very interesting by the time you get to Number 8, 9, and 10!

(The list is ranked by "enplanements," which is a fancy word used by the Federal Aviation Administration in referring to the number of passessegers who board an airplane.)

Fly Non-Stop To These 18 Destinations From Albany International Airport There are many destinations you can fly to from the Albany International Airport. But if you are like most travelers, you don't want to have to make a connecting flight. Here are the destinations you can fly directly to from the Albany International Airport.