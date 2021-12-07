One of the funniest guys on the planet just announced an Albany stop on his "Fun Tour."

I am gonna be honest: one of the bad habits I picked up during the pandemic was getting lost in YouTube and social media videos. With all the downtime at home, I needed something to do with my spare time! But one of the positives of all that wasted time scrolling is I really discovered how funny Jim Gaffigan is. I always appreciated him from afar, but I really discovered how witty he is and how laugh-out-loud funny his quirky observations on human behavior really are.

Jim Gaffigan Announces Palace Theatre Show

If you have the same appreciation for the comedic stylings of Jim Gaffigan, you will be super thrilled that he just added an Albany date on 'The Fun Tour.' Jim will perform at the Palace Theatre on Friday, February 25th and tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 10th at 10 am.

Jim's Albany show is adding to a pretty amazing list of comedians making their way to Albany. Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to the Times Union Center on New Year's Eve, on Thursday, February 24th, and Sunday, April 234d, respectively. After this Spring, SPAC is also bringing some comedians our way this summer with shows by John Mulaney Friday, June 10th, and Bill Burr Saturday, August 20th.

So no matter what happens in 2022, you can count on a lot of laughter here in the Capital Region with all these great stand-up shows.

