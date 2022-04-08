In recent years, this comedian has gained immense popularity, now you'll have a chance to see him.

Bert Kreischer Is Coming

If you have loved his Netflix special and are willing to make a slight drive, you can see this funny man along with a great lineup in Rochester.

Who Is Coming With Him?

Close up of concert microphone. Scharfsinn86 loading...

Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival will be headed to Frontier Field in Rochester on Thursday, June 19th. Alongside the 'Secret Time' comedian, are these names.

Dave Atell

Big Jay Oakerson

Fortune Feimster

Taylor Tomlinson

There obviously is a play on words with the tour being called 'Fully Loaded', because this lineup has some great names.

Which Town Did He Call 'The Biggest Dump'

Scripps Networks Interactive Hosts The 2013 Upfront On April 23, 2013 In New York City Donald Bowers loading...

Well, this incident happened in 2019, right after a tour stop in Albany. While appearing on the YouTube series, Hot Ones, Bert Kreischer was asked "Of the 28 cities you just toured, which one was the biggest dump?". It seemed at first, he was hesitant to answer the question, but then did and said Albany.

The thing is, when you're a comedian, things of this nature will be forgotten, or just not taken as an insult. Fast forward a few years later and Kreischer still tours Albany despite thinking it is the biggest dump.

Tickets for Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival are on sale now and you can get them at TicketReturn.com.

What is Kreischer's best joke? Let us know inside our station app.

