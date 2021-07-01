See Inside Rome’s Brand New, Spacious Air City Lofts at Griffiss

The city of Rome's first loft-style apartments are ready.

Air City Lofts held a ribbon cutting ceremony recently to celebrate the completion of phase one, which includes two, four-story mixed use buildings. The ground floors are designed as commercial spaces. Above, there are a total of 84 loft apartments. Crust Kitchen and Bar was recently announced as the first commercial tenant, featuring hand crafted soups, salads, sandwiches and a full bourbon bar.

The second phase is underway with 72 more loft apartments and commercial space on the ground floors. The second phase is expected to be ready for tenants by this fall.

For those familiar with Griffiss International Airport and Griffiss Business and Technology Park, Air City is located at the site of the former Building 240, at Floyd Avenue and Hill Road. The property - 4.3 acres - was purchased by Bonacio Construction in 2019, with the overall project cost at nearly $20 million.

Each unit includes the following: Free internet, Free Roku, washer and dryer in the living unit, stainless steel appliances, wood grain plank flooring, a private balcony, built in closet systems, and a covered parking area for residents. Also, there are several 'community amenities' including a fitness center, a community lounge and roof terrace, indoor bike storage.

And, the unit are dog and cat friendly.

Air City Lofts are located near the following businesses and venues:

Crust Kitchen and Bar

Spressos Coffee House

Price Chopper and Hannaford Supermarkets

Planet Fitness

Walmart

Walgreens

Delta Lake Inn

The Rome YMCA

Marshall's

Rome Nail and Spa

To get a better idea of what the units actually look like, see the gallery below:

